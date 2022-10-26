BMO Capital Markets Lowers Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $100.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.73.

Crown stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 98,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,587. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. Crown has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 43.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,588,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,589,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

