BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ZUT traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 23.25. 50,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,716. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of 22.00 and a twelve month high of 27.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.59.

