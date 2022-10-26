BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 1,037 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 348,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $70,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,904,000 after acquiring an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 59.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,352,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after acquiring an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $6.93 on Wednesday, hitting $280.49. The stock had a trading volume of 58,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.16. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $284.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.94.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.24.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

