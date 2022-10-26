BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 35,216 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $24,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Tobam grew its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.94.

NYSE GIB traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.20. 8,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $80.58.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 21.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

