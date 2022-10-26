BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $37.64 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 224.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,366 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $37,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 76,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,271. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

