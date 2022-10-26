BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 124,805 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.87% of Entegris worth $108,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 569,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,801,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.98 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.