BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,138 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $18,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $1,679,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,467,209 shares in the company, valued at $414,466,439.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,180,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,048 shares of company stock worth $87,516,282 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.96. The stock had a trading volume of 285,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $376.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $197.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

