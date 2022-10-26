Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,363,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,022,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,337,663.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,390,032.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,487. 25.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox Stock Down 0.3 %

DBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,180. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

