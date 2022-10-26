Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Has $10.17 Billion Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $10,170,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after purchasing an additional 779,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $95,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:AVB traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $175.61. 24,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.05 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.