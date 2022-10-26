Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,353,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.71. 16,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,558. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $135.28. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $155.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

