Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 249,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,888,629,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.24% of Qorvo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $178.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

