BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 588,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,177 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $19,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

