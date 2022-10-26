Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,913 shares of company stock worth $7,638,090 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.