Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

