Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $66.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2022

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

BYD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.