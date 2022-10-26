Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. 109,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.12%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- Kimberly-Clark Products Post Weak Quarter Despite Raising Prices
- Why is Kraft Heinz Stock Moving Higher? It’s a Great Bargain
- Is This The Bottom For Canopy Growth Corporation?
- Why Comerica is a Financial Stock to Bank On
- Unity Software is the Other Video Game Engine To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.