Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. 109,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

