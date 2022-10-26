Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 170,084 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Bank of America by 44.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.7% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 1,201,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,457,584. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.