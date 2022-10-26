Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,000. Sysco makes up approximately 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Sysco by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco Stock Performance

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $83.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.