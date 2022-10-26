Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,633. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

