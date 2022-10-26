Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.27. The stock had a trading volume of 88,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

