Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.68. The stock had a trading volume of 83,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.76. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

