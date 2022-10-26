Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT at $18.70

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $48,454.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 855,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 611,334 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

