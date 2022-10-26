Brokerages Set Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT at $120.69

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.31.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,706.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,793 shares of company stock valued at $955,720. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 116.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Elastic by 33.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth $289,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 11.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $67.20 on Wednesday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $250.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.78 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

