Brokerages Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) PT at C$18.65

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 2.5 %

RNW stock opened at C$14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.88. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.28. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$12.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.45.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

