Brokers Offer Predictions for SVB Financial Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $26.48 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $28.06. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $27.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $23.06 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $411.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.28 and its 200-day moving average is $420.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $228.52 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after buying an additional 246,914 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,589,000 after acquiring an additional 239,763 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

