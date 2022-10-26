Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,707,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,288,869 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.43% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $599,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,350. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.