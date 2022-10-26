BTS Chain (BTSC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $783.00

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One BTS Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. BTS Chain has a market cap of $95.28 million and approximately $783.00 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,262.22 or 0.30316756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011841 BTC.

About BTS Chain

BTS Chain’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

