BuildUp (BUP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $270.82 Million

BuildUp (BUP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, BuildUp has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One BuildUp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. BuildUp has a market capitalization of $270.82 million and approximately $29,271.00 worth of BuildUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BuildUp Profile

BuildUp’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for BuildUp is gomoneda.com. BuildUp’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BuildUp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BuildUp (BUP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BuildUp has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BuildUp is 0.02732551 USD and is down -6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,721.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gomoneda.com/.”

