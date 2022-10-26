Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q4 guidance to $0.89-0.93 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20-4.24 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $151.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.38.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total transaction of $42,097.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $15,860,485.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,728 shares of company stock worth $65,756,636 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

