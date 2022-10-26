Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $95.00 at Craig Hallum

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CALX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Calix Trading Up 18.3 %

CALX stock opened at $71.40 on Wednesday. Calix has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Calix’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Calix by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

