Camden Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,769 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Camden Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4,842.6% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 329,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 322,466 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after acquiring an additional 144,782 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 189,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 57,657 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,832 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.61. 45,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,915. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

