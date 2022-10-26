Camden Capital LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.55. 51,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,988. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.