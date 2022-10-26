Camden Capital LLC Has $337,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 53,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 401,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after purchasing an additional 67,249 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 181,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,874,509. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $250.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

