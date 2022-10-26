Camden Capital LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Camden Capital LLC trimmed its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in CarGurus by 10.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in CarGurus by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CarGurus by 20.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 28.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $205,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,987. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.66.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

