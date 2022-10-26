Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian National Railway updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.69-$5.69 EPS.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:CNI traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

