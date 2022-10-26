Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian National Railway updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.69-$5.69 EPS.
Canadian National Railway Stock Up 3.4 %
NYSE:CNI traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19.
CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.55.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.
