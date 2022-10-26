Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PBY.UN stock opened at C$13.35 on Wednesday. Canso Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$12.90 and a twelve month high of C$15.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.72.

About Canso Credit Income Fund

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

