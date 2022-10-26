Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $276.33 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.3% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Ecolab worth $276,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 40,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.76. 18,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,950. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.05.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

