Celo Trading 2% Higher This Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. Celo has a total market cap of $339.97 million and $9.80 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,345.62 or 0.30612613 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,917,103 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

