Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the September 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

Centerra Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

CGAU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 206,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,694. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.