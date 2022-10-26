Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBLS – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.88. Approximately 6,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 416% from the average daily volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changebridge Capital Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.