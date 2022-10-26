Chromia Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Chromia has a total market cap of $80.78 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 tokens. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

