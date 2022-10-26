CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,378,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 326,047 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.60% of Targa Resources worth $82,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,633,000 after buying an additional 847,667 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,238.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 799,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after buying an additional 781,186 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,179,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,054,000 after purchasing an additional 630,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. 12,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,473,291. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

