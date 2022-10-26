Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-$12.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.58 billion-$8.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.50 billion.

Several research firms have commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $440.70.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $410.39 on Wednesday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $397.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

