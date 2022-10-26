CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $757.00 million-$777.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.07 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

CIRCOR International Stock Up 3.0 %

CIR stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $36.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.92 million during the quarter. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 20.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

