CKW Financial Group Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 58.9% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. 473,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.71. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

