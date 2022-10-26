Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of CLNE opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $97.22 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.