Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

KO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $254.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $35,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

