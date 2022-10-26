Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 285,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in BCE by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 73,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.15.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.32. 49,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.