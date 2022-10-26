Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.34

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.
CTBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
The stock has a market cap of $826.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.
