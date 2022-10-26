Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.34

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.34 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $826.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Community Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.