Comparing Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) and Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Albireo Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selecta Biosciences $85.08 million 3.05 -$25.69 million $0.01 170.00 Albireo Pharma $40.58 million 9.63 -$34.03 million ($1.90) -10.49

Selecta Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Albireo Pharma. Albireo Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selecta Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Selecta Biosciences has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albireo Pharma has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Selecta Biosciences and Albireo Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selecta Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Albireo Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 213.73%. Albireo Pharma has a consensus target price of $60.75, suggesting a potential upside of 204.82%. Given Selecta Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Selecta Biosciences is more favorable than Albireo Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Selecta Biosciences and Albireo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selecta Biosciences 24.85% 11.30% 2.55% Albireo Pharma -70.79% -76.19% -43.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Albireo Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 30.5% of Selecta Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Albireo Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Selecta Biosciences beats Albireo Pharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selecta Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. It is also developing biologic therapies, such as SEL-212 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic refractory gout; and product candidates to treat IgA-mediated diseases, including IgA nephropathy, linear IgA bullous dermatitis, IgA pemphigus, and Henoch-Schonlein purpura. In addition, the company is developing gene therapies comprising SEL-313, a product candidate in preclinical stage to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; SEL-399, a product candidate to evaluate the appropriate dose of ImmTOR in humans to reduce the formation of antibodies to AAV capsids; and products for the treatment of pompe disease, duchenne muscular dystrophy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, lysosomal storage disorder, and other autoimmune diseases. Further, it develops tolerogenic therapies to treat primary biliary cholangitis and other autoimmune diseases. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Swedish Orphan Biovitrum; Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.; Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc.; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Shenyang Sunshine Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.; and IGAN Biosciences, Inc. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases. It also engages in the developing of A3907, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult liver diseases; and A2342, a preclinical candidate to treat adult viral and liver diseases. The company has a license agreement with EA Pharma Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.