Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Trading 1.5% Higher

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20). 9,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 155,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.20).

The firm has a market cap of £7.10 million and a PE ratio of 825.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 19.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

